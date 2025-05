SENDOFF CEREMONIES HELD FOR LOCAL ARMY NATIONAL GUARD UNITS

84 SOLDIERS FROM THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S 113TH CALVARY IN SIOUX CITY ARE HEADED TO THE MIDDLE EAST IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.

A COMMUNITY SEND-OFF CEREMONY TOOK PLACE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL.

STAFF SERGEANT NERY ORTIZ IS BEGINNING HIS SECOND DEPLOYMENT, AFTER PREVIOUSLY HAVING SERVED IN KOSOVO IN 2020.

HE SAYS THE 113TH WILL BE INVOLVED IN BASE DEFENSE, AND HAVE UNDERGONE TRAINING IN PREPARATION OF THAT MISSION:

SGT. ORTIZ SAYS HE KNOWS IT WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIS FAMILY WHILE HE IS AWAY.

ORIZ IS ORIGINALLY FROM GUATEMALA, BUT LEAVES NO DOUBT THAT HE IS PROUD TO BE A MEMBER OF THE U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD:

KARI LARA IS A MOM WHO CURRENTLY HAS TWO SONS SERVING THEIR COUNTRY:

LARA HAS SOME ADVICE FOR FAMILIES GOING THROUGH THIS FOR THE FIRST TIME:

A CEREMONY FOR 45 SOLDIERS FROM THE LE MARS BASED 113TH CAVALRY, COMPANY C WAS ALSO HELD IN LE MARS AT THE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL WEDNESDAY.

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD IS HOLDING 24 COMMUNITY-BASED SEND-OFFS ACROSS THE STATE OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS IN HONOR OF APPROXIMATELY 1,800 IOWA SOLDIERS