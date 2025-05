RURAL BRIDGE TO BE REPLACED NEAR DANBURY

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS ASKING FOR PUBLIC INPUT REGARDING A PLANNED BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SPRING OF 2027.ON IOWA 175 OVER REYNOLDS CREEK NEAR DANBURY.

TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED DURING CONSTRUCTION.

THE PROPOSED DETOUR WOULD FOLLOW COUNTY ROADS L-37 AND E-16.

ACCESS TO PROPERTIES SHALL BE MAINTAINED AT ALL TIMES.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT AND SHARE YOUR INPUT ONLINE BY JUNE 9TH.

YOU WILL NEED TO PROVIDE YOUR NAME AND ZIP CODE BEFORE COMMENTING.

FIND OUT MORE BY CONTACTING THE IOWA D-O-T DISTRICT 3 OFFICE ON GORDON DRIVE.

CONTACT:

SARAH TRACY, P.E. TRANSPORTATION PLANNER

IOWA DOT DISTRICT 3 OFFICE

6409 GORDON DRIVE, SIOUX CITY, IOWA 51106

PHONE: 712-276-1451

EMAIL: SARAH.TRACY@IOWADOT.US