RICKETTS VISITS 185TH IN SUPPORT OF RUNWAY PROJECT

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS STOPPED IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY TO VISIT THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN WAS WITH RICKETTS, AND SAYS THE SENATOR HAD RECENTLY TALKED WITH MEMBERS OF THE CHAMBER AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD ABOUT THE NEED FOR RUNWAY IMPROVEMENTS ON THE CHAMBER’S ANNUAL TRIP TO WASHINGTON LATE LAST MONTH:

MCGOWAN SAYS THE RUNWAY HAS BEEN A TOP PRIORITY FOR LOCAL OFFICIALS THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS, AND HE IS GRATEFUL FOR THE RECOGNITION MEMBERS OF OUR TRI-STATE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ARE GIVING IT:

185TH COLONEL SONYA MORRISON-FINCH, COLONEL ADAM CARLSON AND OTHERS ALSO HELPED GIVE RICKETTS A FIRST-HAND PERSPECTIVE ON THE 185TH’S AIR REFUELING UNIT’S OPERATIONAL DEMANDS AND INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS.

THE 185TH AIR GUARD UNIT INCLUDES SEVERAL MEMBERS FROM EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA SERVING WITH MANY NORTHWEST IOWANS AT THE SIOUX CITY AIRBASE.

Photo courtesy Chris McGowan