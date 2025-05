MORNINGSIDE ANNOUNCES AVIATION PROGRAM MILESTONE

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS ANNOUNCED A MAJOR MILESTONE IN ITS AVIATION DEPARTMENT.

THE UNIVERSITY HAS OFFICIALLY RECEIVED FULL CERTIFICATION AS A FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION PART 141 PILOT SCHOOL, MARKING THE SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF A TWO-YEAR EFFORT TO TRANSITION FROM PROVISIONAL TO FULL FAA PART 141 STATUS.

DR. CHRIS SPICER SAYS THAT MEANS THE PROGRAM “NOW MEETS THE FAA’S HIGHEST STANDARDS FOR SAFETY, CURRICULUM QUALITY, AND INSTRUCTIONAL EXCELLENCE.”

FAA PART 141 CERTIFICATION ESTABLISHES A RIGOROUS AND STRUCTURED TRAINING ENVIRONMENT THAT ALLOWS STUDENTS TO QUALIFY FOR VARIOUS PILOT RATINGS WITH FEWER REQUIRED FLIGHT HOURS THAN OTHER PILOT TRAINING OPTIONS.

THE DEPARTMENT IS NOW PREPARING ITS APPLICATION FOR THE RESTRICTED AIRLINE TRANSPORT PILOT PROGRAM, A DISTINCTION AVAILABLE TO FAA PART 141 PROGRAMS OFFERED THROUGH FOUR-YEAR UNIVERSITIES.

ONCE APPROVED, MORNINGSIDE GRADUATES WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY FOR THEIR AIRLINE TRANSPORT CERTIFICATES WITH 1,000 FLIGHT HOURS, INSTEAD OF THE TRADITIONAL 1,500.