Laborshed Study to be Conducted in Le Mars

Le Mars, IA — The Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation (LBIC) is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Le Mars area.

The study, which will geographically define which communities contribute to Le Mars’ workforce, will also measure the availability and characteristics of the area’s workers. Laborshed studies can help economic development teams and existing/prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.

For the success of this study, IWD is sending letters to randomly selected households asking residents to take a confidential online survey. Survey questions will cover topics such as: employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation, among other things. However, Iowa Workforce Development will not be asking survey takers identifiable information such as: name, social security number, or date of birth. Participation in this workforce study is greatly appreciated regardless of employment status whether you are currently employed, unemployed, a homemaker, retired, etc. Your input is highly valued.

Following the conclusion of the online surveying efforts IWD will conduct telephone surveying in the area through a third-party vendor. The same survey questions asked in the online survey will be asked of those who participate in the survey on the phone and again, no identifying information will be collected. All the survey answers collected will be combined and reported together. Individual answers are completely confidential.

Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts Laborshed studies across the State. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at workforce.iowa.gov/laborshed.