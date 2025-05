IOWA JOBLESS CLAIM SYSTEM TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SHUT DOWN ITS SYSTEM FOR FILING UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS TUESDAY NIGHT AS THEY MOVE TO UPGRADE IT.

SPOKESMAN JESSE DOUGHERTY SAYS THEY ARE MERGING THE SYSTEM WITH THE IOWAWORKS.COM SYSTEM, WHERE YOU GO TO GET TRAINING OR FIND A NEW JOB.

DOUGHERTY SAYS THE SYSTEM WILL BE SHUT DOWN FOR ONE WEEK TO MAKE THE CHANGE.

HE SAYS THEY’VE BEEN LETTING EVERYONE KNOW ABOUT THE CHANGEOVER, AND MOST HAVE PROBABLY ALREADY FILED FOR THIS WEEK.

DOUGHERTY SAYS THEY ARE MAKING THE SWITCH NOW TO TRY AND MINIMIZE THE IMPACT.

DOUGHERTY SAYS THEY HAD ORIGINALLY STARTED THE PROCESS FOR THE CHANGEOVER IN 2019, BUT THE PANDEMIC THEN CAUSED IT TO BE DELAYED.

HE SAYS THE NEW SYSTEM SHOULD BE A LOT SIMPLER FOR EVERYONE.