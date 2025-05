COLD AIR FUNNELS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING

BRIEF COLD AIR FUNNELS ARE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING HOURS IN OUR TRI-STATE AREA.

ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS FORMING DUE TO UPDRAFTS FORMING ALONG SUBTLE BOUNDARIES SITUATED ACROSS MOST OF THE REGION MAY PRODUCE BRIEF FUNNEL CLOUDS.

ANY FUNNEL CLOUDS THAT DEVELOP ARE EXPECTED TO BE WEAK AND NOT TOUCH THE GROUND.

HOWEVER IF YOU FEEL YOUR SAFETY IS THREATENED PLEASE SEEK SHELTER.