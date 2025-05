REYNOLDS SIGNS 17 MORE BILLS INTO LAW

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SIGNED 17 MORE BILLS INTO LAW TUESDAY THAT WERE PASSED BY IOWA LAWMAKERS IN THEIR LATEST SESSION.

SENATE FILE 369: CALLS FOR STUDENTS TO PASS THE UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES NATURALIZATION CIVICS TEST AS A CONDITION OF THEIR HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AND HIGH SCHOOL EQUIVALENCY DIPLOMAS.

REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY LED HOUSE DEBATE BACK IN APRIL:.

THE TEST WILL BE MULTIPLE CHOICE,

STUDENTS WILL BE GIVEN THE QUESTIONS IN ADVANCE AND THEY CAN TAKE IT MULTIPLE TIMES UNTIL THEY PASS.

HENDERSON SAID PASSING THE TEST WILL BE A VALUED ACHIEVEMENT.

REYNOLDS STATED THAT “REQUIRING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES TO PASS THE U.S. CITIZENSHIP TEST ENSURES IOWA STUDENTS ARE FULLY PREPARED TO BE RESPONSIBLE AND ENGAGED CITIZENS.”

SHE ALSO SIGNED HOUSE FILE 889,: A BILL RELATING TO GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE PAID LEAVE.

REYNOLDS SAYS “AFTER WORKING ON IT FOR THREE YEARS, THE FAMILIES FIRST BILL IS FINALLY STATE LAW.

WE ARE GIVING STATE EMPLOYEES PAID PARENTAL LEAVE, JOINING 24 OTHER STATES AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

SHE SAYS THIS BILL WILL PROVIDE THE CRUCIAL TIME NEEDED FOR EMPLOYEES TO BOND WITH THEIR NEWBORN CHILDREN”.

ANOTHER BILL, HOUSE FILE 856, PROHIBITS PUBLIC ENTITIES FROM ENGAGING IN CERTAIN ACTIVITIES RELATING TO DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION, CREATING A PRIVATE CAUSE OF ACTION, AND INCLUDING EFFECTIVE DATE PROVISIONS.

