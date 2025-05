NEBRASKA’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES HAS CONFIRMED THE FIRST NEW CASE OF MEASLES IN THEIR STATE.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE CASE IS IN SHERIDAN COUNTY, LOCATED OUT WEST IN THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE.

THE PATIENT IS A VACCINATED CHILD WITH NO HISTORY OF TRAVELING OUT OF STATE.

IT’S THE FIRST CONFIRMED MEASLES CASE IN NEBRASKA FROM THE RECENT OUTBREAK IN THE U.S.

LAST WEEK, IOWA CONFIRMED ITS FIRST MEASLES CASE SINCE 2019.