LOCAL SOLDIERS TO DEPLOY TO MIDDLE EAST

84 SOLDIERS FROM THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S 113TH CALVARY IN SIOUX CITY WILL DEPART WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, DEPLOYING TO THE MIDDLE EAST IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.

A COMMUNITY SEND-OFF CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE AT 3 P.M.AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL.

45 SOLDIERS FROM THE LE MARS BASED 113TH CAVALRY, COMPANY C WILL DEPART FROM LE MARS HIGH SCHOOL AT THE SAME TIME.

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD WILL HOLD 24 COMMUNITY-BASED SEND-OFF CEREMONIES ACROSS THE STATE OVER THE NEXT THREE DAYS IN HONOR OF APPROXIMATELY 1,800 IOWA SOLDIERS

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN,ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD, SAYS THE SEND-OFFS ARE A VITAL TRADITION, REPRESENTING NOT ONLY THE COURAGE AND DEDICATION OF OUR SOLDIERS BUT ALSO THE UNWAVERING SUPPORT OF THE COMMUNITIES THAT STAND BEHIND THEM.

