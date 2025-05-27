Le Mars Approves Agreement with ISG on Retail Expansion

Le Mars, IA — The Le Mars City Council approved a $310,600 service agreement with a Sioux Falls, SD firm on May 20th. The firm, ISG, will provide planning, design, and construction services for development of land purchased by the Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation (LBIC). The LBIC plans for urban renewal include the construction of a hotel, restaurant, gas station, and other commercial buildings. Dirt work will begin in the fall.