Heartland Counseling Services gets $500,000 Grant

South Sioux City, NE — The non-profit Heartland Counseling Services received a nearly $500,000 grant from the Clarkson Institute, a fellow non-profit.

Heartland aims to provide “quality mental health and substance abuse outpatient counseling, education, community service programs, crisis response, and prevention services to individuals, groups and families and to provide consultation to community organizations,” according to their website.

The $500,000 will go toward expanding Heartland’s school-based services into more rural districts, as well as growing its youth peer support program.

“This support from Clarkson Institute isn’t just about about expanding services—it’s about building healthier, more connected communities,” said Jennifer Jackson, the Executive Director with Heartland. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that sees and values the work being done on the front lines to support Nebraska’s youth.”