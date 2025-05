GRASSLEY CALLS FOR SANCTIONS AGAINST PUTIN & RUSSIA

REPORTS SAY AT LEAST 14 UKRAINIAN CIVILIANS WERE KILLED AND DOZENS HURT, IN AERIAL ASSAULTS BY RUSSIAN ROCKETS AND DRONES OVER THE WEEKEND.

THAT PROMPTED IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY TO TWEET ON MONDAY THAT HE HAS HAD ENOUGH OF VLADIMIR PUTIN KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE.”

GRASSLEY SAYS HE WANTS PRESIDENT TRUMP TO TAKE ACTION, INCLUDING AT LEAST SANCTIONS.

IN THIS MORNING’S (TUESDAY) CONFERENCE CALL WITH IOWA REPORTERS, GRASSLEY EXPANDED ON HIS FRUSTRATIONS WITH THE UKRAINE WAR AND THE RUSSIAN LEADER.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE EFFORTS TO LAUNCH PEACE NEGOTIATIONS HAVE PROVEN FRUITLESS AND A PRACTICAL SOLUTION TO END THE VIOLENCE IS LONG OVERDUE.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE UNITED STATES’ NEXT MOVE NEEDS TO BE FIRM SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA.

THOSE TYPES OF SANCTIONS WOULD BE ON FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS THAT DO BUSINESS WITH RUSSIA BUT THAT AREN’T LOCATED IN RUSSIA.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID ON TRUTH SOCIAL THAT PUTIN “HAS GONE ABSOLUTELY CRAZY!”

WITH REGARDS TO THE WEEKEND DRONE ATTACKS. TRUMP ALSO SCOLDED UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKY, SAYING, “EVERYTHING OUT OF HIS MOUTH CAUSES PROBLEMS, I DON’T LIKE IT, AND IT BETTER STOP.”

