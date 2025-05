A DECATUR, NEBRASKA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY MORNING NEAR DAKOTA CITY.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SEMI-TRUCK AND TRAILER LEFT THE ROADWAY AND ROLLED OVER ON HIGHWAY 77 APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES SOUTH OF DAKOTA CITY AROUND 11:10 A.M.

THE DRIVER, 63-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY FRENCH OF DECATUR, WAS TRANSPORTED TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WHERE HE SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.