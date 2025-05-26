Sioux City Releases Saturday in the Park Lineup

Sioux City, IA — Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Grandview Park for the 35th annual Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Festival — a full day of incredible music, food, and fun for the whole community. The Main Stage headliner this year is Grammy-nominated soul sensation Teddy Swims!. The Main Stage will also feature blues and rock Hall of Fame legend Mavis Staples, “Kingfish”, Kelley Hunt, and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. The Abe Stage will host That Mexican OT, Riff Raff, From This Day Forward, Midwest Dilemma, and more!

Along with world-class music, this year’s festival also features the return of Arts Alley, Kids Zone, and plenty of festival food.

Stay for the entire day! Saturday in the Park runs from Noon to 10:30 p.m. and, as always, admission is FREE.