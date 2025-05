SEARCH FOR MISSING MONONA COUNTY BOATER CONTINUES

RECOVERY EFFORTS CONTINUED MONDAY TO FIND THE BODY OF A MISSING BOATER IN THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLENCOE IN MONONA COUNTY.

AUTHORITIES SAY ON SATURDAY THE VICTIM’S BOAT STRUCK A BARGE WEST OF BLENCOE.

WITNESSES TOLD AUTHORITES THEY SAW THE BOAT’S OCCUPANT JUMP INTO THE RIVER JUST BEFORE THE COLLISION.

AUTHORITIES HAVE USED SONAR IN THE SEARCH, AND MAY HAVE LOCATED THE MISSING PERSON’S BODY, BUT HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO START RECOVERY BECAUSE OF THE FAST CURRENT AND DEPTH OF THE RIVER.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.