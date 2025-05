MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES HONOR THOSE WHO GAVE ALL

LOCAL CEREMONIES TOOK PLACE AROUND THE TRI-STATE AREA ON MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVED IN OUR ARMED FORCES AND GAVE THEIR LIVES IN SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY.

HERE IN SIOUX CITY, AMERICAN LEGION MORNINGSIDE POST 697 HOSTED THEIR ANNUAL REMEMBRANCE AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

POST COMMANDER RENE LA PIERRE KEYNOTED THE EVENT WITH A MESSAGE CENTERED ON HAVING FAITH IN AMERICA AND ITS MILITARY TO HELP PRESERVE PEACE IN OUR WORLD:

HE SAYS SERVICE TO YOUR COUNTRY AND COMMUNITY REMAINS IMPORTANT IN AMERICA AT ALL LEVELS:

LAST WEEK THE AMERICAN LEGION AND OVER 90 VOLUNTEERS PLACED OVER 4000 FLAGS ON THE GRAVES OF VETERANS IN MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

THEY ARE ASKING FOR RETURN HELP IN REMOVING THOSE FLAGS TUESDAY:

DANBURY AND LE MARS WERE AMONG MANY SIOUXLAND COMMUNITIES THAT HOSTED MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES.

PHOTOS BY WOODY GOTTBURG & JOSIE COOPER