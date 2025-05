HINSON REMAINS “LEERY” OF EMINENT DOMAIN

A PROVISION THAT WOULD HAVE GIVEN FEDERAL OFFICIALS CONTROL OF PIPELINES DID NOT MAKE IT IN THE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL THAT PASSED THE U-S HOUSE.

IOWA CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON SAYS SHE IS “ALWAYS LEERY OF EMINENT DOMAIN AND WANTS TO ENSURE THAT LAND OWNERS’ RIGHTS ARE PROTECTED.”

THE REPUBLICAN FROM MARION SAYS THERE WAS A PIPELINE PROVISION SHE SUPPORTED, WHICH INCLUDED SOME PERMITTING REFORM FOR NATURAL GAS.

THE BILL IS NOW IN THE HANDS OF THE U.S. SENATE AND HINSON SAYS SHE HOPES THEY KEEP THE PROVISIONS THAT HELP SMALL BUSINESSES.

HINSON SAYS THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE HAS TALKED WITH HIS COUNTERPART IN THE SENATE IN HOPES OF QUICKLY MOVING THE BILL AHEAD AS SHE SAYS THAT IS IMPORTANT WITH A VERY NARROW MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE.