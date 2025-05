RECENT RAIN EASES IOWA DROUGHT FOR NOW

THE MOST RECENT RAINS DO NOT FIGURE INTO THE LATEST U-S DROUGHT MONITOR REPORT, WHICH SHOWS NEARLY 47 PERCENT OF IOWA WAS DROUGHT-FREE.

THE IOWA D-N-R’S JESSICA REESE-MCINTYRE SAYS THINGS HAVE BEEN HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.

WET3 OC……..BETTER STATEWIDE” :09

REESE-MCINTYRE SAYS ONE ISSUE LOOMING IS THE AMOUNT OF RAIN THE DRIEST AREAS OF THE STATE IN WESTERN IOWA WILL GET:

WET4 OC…..REST OF THE STATE” :13

SHE DOES SAY THE PAST WEEK’S RAIN WILL HELP BUILD UP GROUNDWATER AS WE ENTER A TIME WHEN THE CROPS ARE GROWING AND WATER USE OVERALL INCREASES WITH WARMER TEMPERATURES.

IT’S NOT CERTAIN IF THE WETTER TREND WILL CONTINUE.

WET5 OC…………….WETTEST MONTHS” :23

REESE-MCINTYRE SAYS. SHE SAYS THAT IS JUST A FORECAST FOR NOW.

