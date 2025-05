ERNST SAYS U.S. SENATE LIKELY TO CHANGE PARTS OF BUDGET BILL

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE SENATE WILL REVIEW THE SO-CALLED BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL THAT PASSED THE U.S. HOUSE LAST WEEK, INCORPORATING MANY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S MAJOR POLITICAL GOALS.

IT INCLUDES 140-BILLION DOLLARS FOR MASS DEPORTATIONS AND IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT, ELIMINATING TAXES ON WORKERS’ TIPS AND OVERTIME, EXTENDING TRUMP’S 2017 TAX CUTS, AND INCREASING THE DEBT CEILING BY FOUR-TRILLION DOLLARS.

ERNST SAYS SENATORS ARE AWARE OF MOST OF THE BILL’S CONTENTS, BUT SHE BELIEVES THEY CAN IMPROVE ON IT.

OTHER PROVISIONS INCLUDE NEARLY 700-BILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL SPENDING CUTS FOR MEDICAID, AND A 267-BILLION DOLLAR FUNDING REDUCTION FOR SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM.

THE BILL ALSO INSTITUTES NEW WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR SNAP RECIPIENTS.

ERNST EXPECTS A CLOSE REVIEW OF THE MEDICAID AND SNAP CONTENT.

ERNST CHALLENGES THE CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE REPORT WHICH INDICATES THE MEASURE WOULD INCREASE THE NATION’S DEFICIT BY MORE THAN THREE-TRILLION DOLLARS.

THE SENATOR ALSO SUPPORTS TRUMP’S 2017 TAX CUT PACKAGE, WHICH WAS DUE TO EXPIRE AT THE END OF THE YEAR.

