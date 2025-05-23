SC HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONS TAKE PLACE NEXT WEEK

SIOUX CITY’S THREE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOLS WILL HOLD SEPARATE GRADUATION CEREMONIES AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER NEXT WEEK.

EACH CEREMONY WILL START AT 7 PM BEGINNING WITH NORTH HIGH SCHOOL ON TUESDAY, MAY 27TH.

WEST HIGH SCHOOL’S WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 28TH AND EAST HIGH SCHOOL ON THURSDAY, MAY 29TH.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT 6PM EACH EVENING.

DURING EACH CEREMONY, A PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER WILL TAKE A PORTRAIT PHOTO OF EACH GRADUATE, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THE STUDENT AND THEIR FAMILY TO PURCHASE.

ALL GUESTS ATTENDING THE CEREMONIES WILL BE REQUIRED TO PASS THROUGH THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER METAL DETECTORS UPON ENTRY INTO THE BUILDING AND A CLEAR BAG POLICY WILL BE ENFORCED.

SEVERAL ITEMS ARE NOT PERMITTED AT GRADUATION CEREMONIES.

SEE A LIST OF THEM BELOW:

 Silly string

 Cowbells

 Air horns

 Large bags / backpacks, coolers or boxes

 Bottles, cans, glass containers, liquid containers or other projectiles

 Any food product, coolers or backpacks

 Laser devices

 Projectiles

 Skates, skateboards, Heelies or scooters

 Strollers

 Alcohol or illegal drugs

 Tobacco of any kind

 Animals, other than service animals

 Signs/posters

 Any item or action deemed to challenge public safety

 No weapons of any kind, including lawful concealable firearms

 Any other item deemed unacceptable by Tyson Events Center Management or the Event Producer

The Tyson Events Center has a clear bag policy in place for all events. Only one clear bag, not exceeding 12x12x6 inches, is permitted per person.

Small non-clear bags, such as wallets,

clutches, and wristlets, are allowed if they do not exceed 7.5×5 inches and are subject to search.

Diaper bags and medically necessary bags are also permitted, subject to search.