NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 30TH, 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WILL HOLD HIS 4TH FEENSTRA FAMILY PICNIC IN SIOUX CENTER.

THIS YEAR’S EVENT WILL BE HEADLINED BY OHIO CONGRESSMAN AND CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE JIM JORDAN.

THE PICNIC WILL BEGIN AT 10 AM AT 2856 ST. ANDREWS WAY IN SIOUX CENTER, JUST OFF OF HIGHWAY 75.

THE EVENT RUNS UNTIL 1 PM.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO