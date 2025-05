WANTED SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER BRIEF STANDOFF

SIOUX CITY POLICE TOOK A WANTED SUSPECT INTO CUSTODY THURSDAY EVENING FOLLOWING A BRIEF STANDOFF AT A HOME IN THE 900 BLOCK OF 21ST STREET BETWEEN JENNINGS AND VIRGINIA STREETS.

POLICE LT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS DETECTIVES SPOTTED THE SUSPECT SHORTLY AFTER 3 P.M.:

MCCLURE SAYS OTHER PEOPLE IN THE HOME WERE ALLOWED TO LEAVE:

THE SUSPECT, 34-YEAR-OLD JUAN SEGOVIA OF SIOUX CITY, REFUSED TO COME OUT:

THAT WAS AT 6:45 P.M. AND SEGOVIA WAS TREATED FOR EXPOSURE TO THE CHEMICAL MUNITIONS AND TAKEN TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED TO ANYONE ELSE INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT.