USDA APPROVES IOWA SNAP WAIVER

IOWA IS THE SECOND STATE TO RECEIVE A WAIVER REGARDING SNAP FOOD BENEFITS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ANNOUNCED THAT IOWA’S WAIVER TO THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FOOD AND NUTRITION SERVICE TO LIMIT PURCHASES MADE WITH SNAP BENEFITS TO HEALTHY FOODS HAS BEEN APPROVED.

REYNOLDS SAID “TO PROMOTE HEALTHY EATING AND PROTECT FUTURE GENERATIONS FROM DISEASE AND ENSURE SNAP FULFILLS ITS CORE FUNCTION, WE NEEDED A CHANGE.

THE WAIVER ALLOWS IOWA TO ALIGN SNAP ALLOWABLE PURCHASES WITH THE LIST OF FOODS THAT ARE NON-TAXABLE UNDER IOWA LAW.

SHE SAYS USING THE NON-TAXABLE FOODS LIST IS A CLEAR-CUT, COMMON-SENSE WAY TO IMPLEMENT THE NEW GUIDELINES.

SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS EARLIER APPROVED A WAIVER FOR NEBRASKA.

THE WAIVER WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1, 2026.