THUNDER ON THE MISSOURI RIDE TAKE PLACE SUNDAY

THE 11TH ANNUAL “THUNDER ON THE MISSOURI” RIDE TAKES PLACE THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

SUNDAY AT NOON 12:00 PM UNTIL 2 PM THE THUNDER RIDERS WILL LINE UP AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 662 LOCATED AT 901 EAST TOPAZ DRIVE IN SERGEANT BLUFF.

THEN AT 2 PM THE RIDERS WILL BE ESCORTED BY LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THEY WILL REGROUP AND FLAG UP AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL BEFORE PROCEEDING TO SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK.

THE RIDERS WILL ARRIVE THERE AT 2:30 PM AND ENCIRCLE FREEDOM PARK VIA THE WALKING/BIKE PATH.

ONCE ALL BIKES AND CARS ARE PARKED, THE SIGNAL FOR THE THUNDER SALUTE TAKES PLACE.

ATTENDEES WILL THEN ADJOURN TO THE MEMORIAL WALL AREA FOR A SHORT CEREMONY.

ALL VEHICLES ARE WELCOME AND IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO RIDE OR DRIVE, YOU CAN ATTEND THE CEREMONY AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO