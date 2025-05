MRHD AWARDS $500,000 IN GRANTS TO AREA CITIES & GROUPS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT AWARDED A TOTAL OF $500,000 TO 33 LOCAL GROUPS AND ORGANIZATIONS THURSDAY MORNING IN ITS ANNUAL TARGET GRANT PROGRAM AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN SIOUX CITY.

THE TARGET GRANTS PROVIDE UP TO $25,000 FOR ONE YEAR TO SUPPORT A VARIETY OF SHORT-TERM PROJECTS, PROGRAMS OR CAPACITY BUILDING ITEMS.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, TAX-EXEMPT CHARITABLE, RELIGIOUS AND NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, AND EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS WITHIN WOODBURY, CHEROKEE, CRAWFORD, IDA, MONONA, AND PLYMOUTH IN IOWA, UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH DAKOTA, AND DAKOTA COUNTY IN NEBRASKA ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY.

APPLICANTS DO NOT NEED MATCHING FUNDS TO APPLY.

MRHD IS THE NON-PROFIT THAT HOLDS THE LICENSE FOR CASINO GAMING IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND RECEIVES FUNDING FROM AN AGREEMENT WITH HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO.