Groundbreaking for Daisy Brand’s $676 million plant in Boone

Boone, IA — A new Daisy brand production plant is coming to Boone, IA: the $676 millilon project broke ground on May 20, 2025. Daisy plans to employ over 250 people at the new plant.

“It is our most ambitious project yet,” said Ben Sokolsky, president of Daisy Brand.

Daisy will source milk for the plant from Marshall Ridge Farms in State Center. The farm, one of the largest dairies in Iowa, will add 7000 cows to its milking operation by the time the Daisy plant in Boone opens in late 2028 or early 2029.

The State of Iowa has provided a $7 million package of economic development incentives for the Boone plant. The Iowa DOT is providing $3 million to extend roads, install a traffic signal and create a roundabout on Highway 30 near the plant site. The city will cover the remaining $750,000 cost of road improvements to accommodate truck traffic in and out of the Daisy Brand plant.