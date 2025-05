FISCHER’S MOVE TO REPEAL CALIFORNIA EMISSION POLICIES PASSES CONGRESS

THE U.S. SENATE APPROVED NEBRASKA SENATOR DEB FISCHER’S RESOLUTION OF DISAPPROVAL TO REPEAL CALIFORNIA’S ADVANCED CLEAN TRUCKS REGULATION WHICH IMPOSED STRINGENT EMISSIONS REQUIREMENTS FOR HEAVY-DUTY TRUCKS AND HEAVY-DUTY DIESEL ENGINES.

FISCHER SPOKE ON THE SENATE FLOOR TO HIGHLIGHT THE NECESSITY IN OVERTURNING THE WAIVER TO STOP ONE STATE FROM DICTATING EMISSION POLICIES FOR THE ENTIRE COUNTRY:

FISCHER SAYS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WAS PICKING WINNERS AND LOSERS IN WHAT VEHICLE PEOPLE COULD DRIVE:

A COMPANION RESOLUTION PASSED THE HOUSE ON APRIL 30TH.

THE RESOLUTION NOW HEADS TO THE PRESIDENT’S DESK WHERE IT IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED INTO LAW.