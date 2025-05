FEENSTRA & HOUSE APPROVES TRUMP’S BUDGET BILL

THE FOUR IOWA REPUBLICANS IN THE U-S HOUSE ALL VOTED FOR A MASSIVE PACKAGE THAT EXTENDS THE TAX CUTS PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNED INTO LAW IN 2017, ELIMINATES THE FEDERAL TAX ON OVERTIME AND TIPS AND PROVIDES MORE MONEY FOR THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT AND TRUMP’S DEPORTATION PLANS.

IT ALSO TIGHTENS ELIGIBILITY RULES FOR FEDERAL FOOD ASSISTANCE AND MEDICAID.

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE BILL ALIGNS FEDERAL POLICY WITH TAXPAYER PRIORITIES.

FEENSTRA, WHO RECENTLY LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR, SAYS TRUMP PROMISED VOTERS A STRONG ECONOMY AND IOWA WILL LEAD THE WAY.

HE ALSO SAYS THE BILL HELPS SMALL BUSINESSES AND THEIR EMPLOYEES:

DEMOCRATS SAY THE BILL MAKES HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF CUTS TO MEDICAID THAT WILL ENDANGER RURAL HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES.

THE BILL PASSED 215-214 AND HEADS TO THE U.S. SENATE WHERE CHANGES COULD BE MADE.