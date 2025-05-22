All Iowa Fareway Locations Now Participating in Double Up Food Bucks

Des Moines, IA — Every Fareway location in Iowa has joined the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program, an initiative that gives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users funds to spend on locally grown fruits and vegetables. According to the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, the program will match up to $15 per day spent in SNAP benefits with $15 in Double Up Food Bucks at participating sites.

“We are always working to expand the Double Up Food Bucks program to more locations to reach more Iowans,” said Iowa Healthiest State Executive Director Jami Haberl. “This is one of the largest expansions in the history of the program, and it will help thousands of families across the state live their healthiest life by helping them bring home more fresh fruits and vegetables.”

In addition to the Fareway locations, SNAP users can also benefit from the DUFB program at participating Hy-Vees, co-ops, farmers markets, and CSAs across Iowa.