WESTERN IOWA RECEIVES DISASTER DECLARATION FOR STORM DAMAGE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS DONALD TRUMP HAS APPROVED A PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION REQUEST FOR FOUR WESTERN IOWA COUNTIES THAT SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE AND PRIVATE PROPERTY FROM SEVERE WEATHER THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 19TH.

THIS PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION ACTIVATES THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY PUBLIC ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR WOODBURY, MONONA, CRAWFORD AND HARRISON COUNTIES.

THE PUBLIC ASSISTANCE PROGRAM PROVIDES FUNDS THAT CAN BE USED FOR THE RESTORATION OF DAMAGED UTILITIES, DEBRIS REMOVAL, AND OTHER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE MEASURES.

THOSE INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO SHELTERING, ESSENTIAL NEEDS, AND MOVEMENT OF EMERGENCY SUPPLIES