Wells Recalls 53,866 Gallons of Ice Cream

Le Mars, IA — Wells Enterprises voluntarily recalled 53,866 gallons of ice cream sent to 103 distribution centers, according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report. Issued on April 25, the reason for this Class II recall was that “Foreign material (plastic) may be present in ice cream product.”
Lesley Bartholomew, Wells’ director of external communications, said the company acted out of a sense of caution for consumers.
“Wells places the highest priority on food safety and product quality, with the health and safety of our consumers paramount in all we do,” Bartholomew said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we issued a voluntary recall of select three-gallon tubs of ice cream and frozen yogurt on April 25, after we discovered through our own safety processes there was potential for them to contain plastic that could be a choking or injury hazard. This specific product form is sold directly to commercial food-service distributors, and we are working with them to contain and destroy all impacted product.
“All Wells ice cream and frozen novelty products sold to consumers directly through grocery stores and similar outlets were not affected and remain safe to eat,” she said.
The ice-cream flavors recalled are as follows: Rocky Road, Mocha Almond Fudge, Peanut Butter ‘N’ Fudge, Country Rich Vanilla, Scooper Hero, Cotton Candy, GFGD Vanilla Bean, Quick Blend Vanilla, Johnny Rockets Vanilla, BPIC, Vanilla, GFGB 12% Vanilla, Gordon Choice Vanilla, Vanilla Bean with Madagascar Vanilla, Glenview Farms Vanilla, Glenview Farms Chocolate, Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla, Artificially Flavored French Vanilla, Keith Valley Vanilla, and Ellington Farms Vanilla.
Frozen yogurt flavors recalled included Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Flavored (Fat Free), and Vanilla.