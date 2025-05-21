Sparklight Launches New Internet Solutions

Phoenix, Ariz. – Sparklight, a leading broadband provider, is addressing the everyday need for internet service that is dependable, affordable and easy to manage. With the launch of FlexConnect and Lift Internet, the company is delivering practical solutions that reflect how people live and connect today. Sparklight operates across the U.S., including in Sioux City, IA.

Now available across a majority of Sparklight’s footprint, these new offerings reflect the company’s commitment to providing straightforward options that work for today’s households — especially at a time when internet access is essential for education, economic opportunity and staying connected in daily life.

FlexConnect reimagines home internet around flexibility, transparency and ease. With two simple speed options — 300 Mbps for $45/month and 600 Mbps for $75/month — customers can choose a plan that fits their household without the burden of deposits, long-term contracts or surprise fees. Every FlexConnect plan runs on Sparklight’s fiber-powered, wired network infrastructure, providing fast, dependable service with uncompromised security and reliability, even during peak hours.

“Customers tell us they want truly reliable service that performs consistently, day after day, with straightforward pricing and the ability to make changes as their needs evolve,” said Tony Mokry, Senior Vice President of Residential Services. “We developed FlexConnect by listening to what our neighbors need from their home internet provider. Unlike 5G internet, which may slow down or deprioritize home users during peak times, FlexConnect delivers guaranteed speeds on a dedicated network that puts our customers first — ensuring dependable performance when it matters most.”

For households managing tighter budgets, Lift Internet offers a dependable, low-cost broadband option at $29.95/month. This plan includes a free modem, free standard installation and no credit check for families who qualify through federal assistance programs. Lift Internet provides reliable broadband access that supports school, work and daily life, ensuring connectivity remains within reach, not out of budget.

“From students and job seekers to working parents and caregivers, Lift Internet supports the real needs of our communities,” Mokry said. “We believe access to reliable internet is a necessity, and we’re committed to removing the barriers so that we can support our neighbors in the communities we serve.”

Whether through flexible plans or consistent, secure performance, Sparklight is delivering internet that fits real life. At the center is a reliable, future-ready network — the foundation of a service that evolves with customers’ needs while staying grounded in the company’s long-standing commitment to reliability, choice and decades of trusted local service. It’s all part of the company’s promise to its customers — Always Working for You.