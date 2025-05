POWELL BROADCASTING AWARDS LOCAL TEACHER OF THE YEAR

KSCJ AND POWELL BROADCASTING AWARDED THE ANNUAL ANNE BLACKBURN TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD WEDNESDAY IN A CEREMONY AT CAHILL’S IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

EACH YEAR THE LOCAL AREA TEACHER SELECTED RECEIVES A $1000 AWARD FROM BAIRD WEALTH MANAGEMENT TO BE USED IN THEIR CLASSROOM.

MARK STUCK OF BAIRD WAS AMONG THE PRESENTERS TO A TEACHER FROM THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME OF SIOUX CITY WHO WAS SELECTED FROM OUR MONTHLY FINALISTS HONORED DURING THE PAST SCHOOL YEAR:

EDUCATOR2 OC……..VERY SURPRISED. :14

EARLIER IN THE SCHOOL YEAR, GEORGE POLAND RECEIVED A STANDING OVATION FROM HIS STUDENTS IN CLASS WHEN HE RECEIVED THE MONTHLY HONOR THAT MADE HIM ONE OF THIS YEAR’S FINALISTS:

EDUCATOR3 OC…A DIFFERENCE. ;03

HE EVEN DRESSED UP LIKE A LEPRECHAUN FOR HIS STUDENTS BACK AROUND ST. PATRICK’S DAY.

STUCK SAYS TEACHERS LIKE POLAND ARE WHY BAIRD HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE ANNUAL AWARD FOR OVER 20 YEARS:

EDUCATOR1 OC…ALL THOSE BOXES. :07

POLAND ALSO RECEIVES AN AWARD TO DISPLAY FROM 5 STAR AWARDS AND MORE.

BURGER KING AND JITTERS ALSO TAKE PART IN SPONSORING THE AWARD EACH YEAR.

JOSIE COOPER HELPED PRESENT THE AWARD ON BEHALF OF OUR RADIO STATIONS.