MONDAY IS MEMORIAL DAY AND DUE TO THE UPCOMING HOLIDAY ON MAY 26TH, GILL HAULING WILL BE

DELAYING GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTIONS BY ONE DAY.

MONDAY’S COLLECTIONS WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY, TUESDAY’S ON WEDNESDAY AND SO ON FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK.

IN ADDITION, THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER AT 5800 28TH STREET WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, MAY 26TH.