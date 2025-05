MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND MARKS 1ST BUSY TRAVEL TIME OF THE SEASON

MANY IOWANS ARE BUSY MAKING THEIR SUMMER TRAVEL PLANS, WHICH FOR SOME STARTS WITH THE THREE-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AHEAD.

TRIPLE-A-IOWA SPOKESMAN BRIAN ORTNER SAYS SOME IOWANS ARE CUTTING BACK ON MORE LAVISH VACATIONS THIS YEAR IN FAVOR OF SHORTER JAUNTS THAT ARE CLOSER TO HOME.

TRAVEL5 OC…….. “BACK IN 2005” :15

THE REGION INCLUDES IOWA AS WELL AS NEBRASKA, MINNESOTA, KANSAS, MISSOURI AND THE DAKOTAS.

WHILE MOST IOWANS WHO WILL BE GETTING AWAY ON MEMORIAL DAY WILL BE DRIVING OR FLYING, BUT THERE ARE TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES.

TRAVEL6 OC…….. “TYPES OF TRAVEL” :17

TRIPLE-A SAYS THE STATEWIDE AVERAGE PRICE FOR A GALLON OF GASOLINE DURING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LAST YEAR WAS THREE-59 A GALLON.

PRICES TODAY IN IOWA ARE AVERAGING TWO-93, OR 66-CENTS A GALLON CHEAPER.

THAT’S PART OF THE REASON ORTNER PREDICTS A GOOD SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON AHEAD.

TRAVEL7 OC….. “LONG WEEKEND” :11

THE AAA SURVEY SHOWS SOME OF IOWA’S CHEAPEST GAS IS IN DES MOINES AT $2.84 A GALLON, WHILE THE MOST EXPENSIVE PUMP PRICES ARE IN AMES AT $3.09.

MOST SIOUX CITY PUMPS ARE SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN THOSE FIGURES.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO