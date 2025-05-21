Kids Ride Free on Sioux City Transit this Summer

Sioux City, IA — Sioux City Transit will offer its “Kids Ride Free” program for the nineteenth year in a row this June, July and August. Parents can sign up for a pass for kids ages 5-18; passes are available at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, the three Sioux City Public Library Branches, and the MLK Transportations Center’s downtown dispatch office. The pass allows kids to ride city buses for free Monday-Saturday, from 6 AM – 6 PM on weekdays and 7 AM – 6 PM on Saturdays.