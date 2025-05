IOWA COULD BE NEXT STATE WITH SNAP WAIVER

SNAP BENEFITS COULD POSSIBLY RESTRICT IOWAN’S’ PURCHASES OF CERTAIN FOODS AND BEVERAGES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SUBMITTED A FEDERAL WAIVER PROHIBITING FOOD-PRODUCING PLANTS AND SEEDS, SOFT DRINKS, CERTAIN GRANOLA BARS, AND CANDY THROUGH THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM.

THIS INCLUDES GUM AND CANDY-COATED ITEMS, FRUIT SNACKS AND SODA BEVERAGES.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES AWAITS THE USDA’S DECISION ON THE SUBMITTED WAIVER.