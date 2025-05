TEDDY SWIMS TO HEADLINE SATURDAY IN THE PARK

SATURDAY IN THE PARK ANNOUNCED OVERNIGHT THAT THIS YEAR’S HEADLINER FOR THE MAIN STAGE IS TEDDY SWIMS. TEDDY SWIMS IS BEST KNOW FOR HIS SOULFUL, AUTHENTIC VOICE IN HIS BREAKTHROUGH HIT, “LOSE CONTROL.”

YOU CAN SEE TEDDY SWIMS IN GRANDVIEW PARK SATURDAY, JULY 5TH AT THIS FREE ALL-DAY FESTIVAL. ADDITIONAL ARTISTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER TODAY.