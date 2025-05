ROLLINS APPROVES NEW NEBRASKA SNAP WAIVER

U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE BROOKE ROLLINS SPENT TIME IN NEBRASKA MONDAY WITH GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND REPRESENTATIVE ADRIAN SMITH.

WHILE AT WHOLESTONE FARMS IN FREMONT, ROLLINS SAW PART OF THE PLANT’S HOG PROCESSING OPERATION AND THEN IN THE STAFF CAFETERIA WITH MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA SHE SIGNED OFF ON NEBRASKA’S SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WAIVER REQUEST, EXCLUDING SODA AND ENERGY DRINKS FROM THE LIST OF APPROVED PURCHASES.

NEBRASKA SUBMITTED ITS WAIVER IN EARLY APRIL AND IS THE FIRST STATE IN THE NATION TO HAVE ITS APPLICATION APPROVED BY THE USDA, EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2026.

SHE ALSO VISITED A CARGILL FACILITY IN BLAIR AND FOLLOWING A FARMERS FIRST” ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION IN VALPARAISO, ANNOUNCED A PLAN TO IMPROVE THE VIABILITY AND LONGEVITY OF SMALLER-SCALE FAMILY FARMS.