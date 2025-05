REGISTRATION IS NOW UNDERWAY FOR THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE CHILDREN’S FISHING DERBY AND RIVER CITY ANGLERS CASTING CONTEST..

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE EVENT TAKES PLACE JUNE 7TH AT BACON CREEK PARK AND YOU DO NEED TO PRE-REGISTER:

FISHING5 OC…….GREAT DAY OF FISHING. :12

HE SAYS MANY ARE SIGNING UP ALREADY, AND THEY EXPECT A GOOD GROWD OF KIDS TO TAKE PART AGAIN THIS YEAR:

FISHING6 OC……29 YEARS NOW. :17

IN THAT TIME PERIOD, OVER 11,000 KIDS HAVE EXPERIENCED THE FUN OF FISHING.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO