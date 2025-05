NAIG TO SEEK 3RD TERM AS IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG HAS ANNOUNCED HE INTENDS TO SEEK REELECTION IN 2026.

NAIG SAYS HE HAS DECIDED THERE’S STILL WORK TO BE DONE GROWING OUR STATE AND ECONOMY AS SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE, AND HE WILL NOT PURSUE A CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR.

HE SAYS THERE REMAINS IMPORTANT WORK AHEAD AND THE STATE IS NOT DONE YET BUILDING MARKETS FOR IOWA PRODUCTS, DEFENDING OUR LIVESTOCK INDUSTRY, ACCELERATING SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION EFFORTS, AND MAKING SURE RURAL IOWA THRIVES FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS.

NAIG WAS FIRST ELECTED IN 2018 AND AGAIN IN 2022 AS AG SECRETARY.

HE SAYS HE WILL LAUNCH A FORMAL CAMPAIGN AT A LATER DATE.