MAVIS STAPLES TO ALSO PERFORM AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK

A GREAT LINEUP OF NEW AND OLD MUSIC ACTS WILL MAKE UP THIS YEAR’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK FESTIVAL ON JULY 5TH AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THIS YEAR’S HEADLINER FOR THE MAIN STAGE IS TEDDY SWIMS, WHO IS BEST KNOWN FOR HIS SOULFUL, AUTHENTIC VOICE IN HIS BREAKTHROUGH HIT, “LOSE CONTROL.”

MAVIS STAPLES WILL ALSO PERFORM.

SHE IS A MEMBER OF BOTH THE ROCK AND ROLL AND THE BLUES HALL OF FAME, A GRAMMY AWARD WINNER AND A PIONEER OF GOSPEL, SOUL AND RHYTHM AND BLUES MUSIC.

STAPLES AND FELLOW GRAMMY WINNING VOCALIST AND GUITARIST KINGFISH INGRAM RETURN SATURDAY IN THE PARK TO ITS ORIGINAL BLUES ROOTS:

OTHER ARTISTS PERFORMING INCLUDE KELLY HUNT AND THE 5, PLUS JOSH HOYER AND SOUL COLOSSAL.

BERNSTEIN SAYS THE CITY AND EVENT SPONSORS HAVE REALLY STEPPED UP TO HELP MAKE THIS 35TH SATURDAY IN THE PARK HAPPEN:

THE ABE STAGE HEADLINER AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK IS TEXAS RAPPER “THAT MEXICAN O-T” AND ALSO RAPPER RIFF RAFF.

Photo by Emily Butler