JOHNSON UNDER PRESSURE ON FEDERAL CARBON PIPELINE BILL

PRESSURE IS BUILDING IN SOUTH DAKOTA OVER A CONTROVERSIAL FEDERAL TAX CREDIT TIED TO CARBON PIPELINES.

AT THE CENTER OF THE DEBATE IS THE 45Q TAX CREDIT, WHICH GIVES COMPANIES INCENTIVES FOR CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE.

CRITICS SAY IT’S DRIVING PIPELINE PROJECTS THAT LANDOWNERS DON’T WANT AND SHOULDN’T BE FORCED TO ALLOW.

LANDOWNERS AND LEADERS MET MONDAY, CALLING ON REPRESENTATIVE DUSTY JOHNSON TO HELP REMOVE THE CREDIT FROM THE UPCOMING FEDERAL RECONCILIATION BILL.

THEY ARGUE IT’S NOT FOR THE PUBLIC GOOD AND DOESN’T JUSTIFY THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN.

JOHNSON SAYS HE’S STILL WORKING WITH COLLEAGUES TO MAKE THE BILL MORE CONSERVATIVE.

ANOTHER VOTE IS EXPECTED IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK.