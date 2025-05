FATAL HOUSE FIRE NEAR ROCK VALLEY

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A FIRE EARLY MONDAY NEAR ROCK VALLEY, IOWA.

THE ROCK VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A 9-1-1 REPORT OF A RESIDENTIAL FIRE SHORTLY AFTER 6 A.M. ON 340TH STREET, SEVEN MILES SOUTHWEST OF ROCK VALLEY.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND THE RESIDENCE FULLY ENGULFED WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

THE HOMEOWNER, 67-YEAR-OLD MIKE SMIT, WAS TRANSPORTED BY ROCK VALLEY AMBULANCE TO HEGG HEALTH CENTER FOR TREATMENT OF FIRE-RELATED INJURIES.

AFTER EXTINGUISHING THE FIRE, THE BODY OF A FEMALE WAS DISCOVERED IN THE BASEMENT.

SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED BY THE SIOUX COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER.

HER NAME IS BEING WITHHELD PENDING THE INVESTIGATION AND NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE ROCK VALLEY FIRE CHIEF IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE IOWA STATE FIRE MARSHAL.