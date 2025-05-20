Community Briefing on Disaster Recovery Program in North Sioux City

North Sioux City, SD — On Wednesday, May 21st, North Sioux City residents are invited to attend a briefing at the city hall from 5:30 – 6:30 PM to learn more about the funds South Dakota received from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. The state is getting $15,375,000 in long-term recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; the funds are intended to help with recovery from severe storms, winds, and flooding that South Dakota experienced in 2024.

According to the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the CDBG-DR funding is designed to address needs that remain after all other assistance has been exhausted. The funds can be used “solely for necessary expenses related to disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation in the most impacted and distressed areas.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to lean more about how the funds can be used and ask questions of their own at the meeting.