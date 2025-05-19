Wild Horse Adoption at Dakota Thurstan County Fairgrounds

South Sioux City, NE — The Wild Horse and Burro Program will have an adoption and gentling demonstration at the Dakota Thurstan County Fairgrounds on May 30-31, 2025.

The program, which is operated under the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Managment (BLM), started in 1971 as a means to implement the Wild-Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act passed by Congress in the same year.

According to BLM, the law broadly “declares wild horses and burros to be ‘living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West’ and stipulates that the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service and the responsibility to manage and protect herds in their respective jurisdictions within areas where wild horses and burros were found roaming in 1971.”

There will be 30+ untrained animals available for adoption on May 30 and 31 from 9 AM – 4 PM with load out at 1 PM. Trained animals by Mantle Ranch Training Facility will be offered by silent bid only on Saturday the 31st. For more information, call (307) 775-6162.