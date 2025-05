SUSPECT WITH NATIONAL WARRANT ARRESTED AT TULIP FESTIVAL

A LOUISIANA MAN WANTED ON SEVERAL OUTSTANDING WARRANTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL.

SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED 52-YEAR-OLD KYLE BACKHAUS OF AMITE LOUISIANA AFTER THEY RECEIVED A TIP THAT BACKHAUS WOULD LIKELY BE WORKING THE CARNIVAL RIDES AT THE TULIP FESTIVAL.

THE DEPUTIES WORE PLAIN CLOTHES AND COORDINATED EFFORTS TO LOCATE, IDENTIFY AND TAKE BACKHAUS INTO CUSTODY.

HE HAD A NATIONWIDE ARREST WARRANT, MULTIPLE OTHER ARREST WARRANTS, AND HAD BEEN EVADING LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR FOUR YEARS.

BACKHAUS IS BEING HELD IN THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL PENDING EXTRADITION.