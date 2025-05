STRONG WINDS SNAP POWER POLES IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY

STRONG WINDS MONDAY NIGHT SNAPPED POWER POLES CAUSING POWER OUTAGES IN THREE WOODBURY COUNTY TOWNS.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS POLES SNAPPED AND POWER LINES CAME DOWN IN THE AREA OF CARROLL AVENUE AND HIGHWAY141, AROUND 3 TO 4 MILES EAST OF SERGEANT. BLUFF..

THAT HAS CAUSED A LOSS OF POWER IN SALIX, SLOAN AND PART OF SERGEANT BLUFF.

CREWS WILL BE WORKING INTO THE NIGHT TO RESTORE POWER TO AFFECTED AREAS.

HIGH WINDS REPORTEDLY LED TO A SEMI BEING BLOWN OVER ON I-29 IN MONONA COUNTY.

THE STRONGEST STORMS MONDAY EVENING STAYED SOUTH AND EAST OF THE SIOUX CITY METRO AREA.