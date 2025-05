SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH TO PROVIDE FREE MEASLES VACCINATION

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH IS OFFERING FREE MEASLES (MMR) VACCINATIONS AS PART OF THE STATE OF IOWA’S MEASLES VACCINE INITIATIVE.

THIS IS IN RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING MEASLES OUTBREAK IN 31 STATES ACROSS THE U.S.

MEASLES IS A HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS IN CERTAIN POPULATIONS AND VACCINATION REMAINS THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY TO PROTECT INDIVIDUALS AND COMMUNITIES.

VACCINATION IS RECOMMENDED FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE NEVER RECEIVED A MMR VACCINE OR ONLY RECEIVED ONE DOSE, AND ANYONE WHO LACKS EVIDENCE OF IMMUNITY.

RECOMMENDED VACCINATIONS FOR CHILDREN ARE 12 MONTHS OF AGE FOR THE FIRST DOSE, AND 4 YEARS OLD FOR THE SECOND DOSE.

VACCINATIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO ANYONE REGARDLESS OF INSURANCE STATUS AND RESIDENCY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL BE HOLDING VACCINATION CLINICS EVERY TUESDAY MORNING.

THOSE INTERESTED CAN CALL 712-279-6119 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.